Babar Azam can surpass Kohli, Rohit in T20I run record in Pakistan's forthcoming series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is close to the runs scored by India's star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20I cricket. Babar is currently the third-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket with 3,823 in 107 innings. He is behind the Indian duo of Kohli and Rohit.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket with 4,037 in 109 innings, while, India skipper Rohit has 3,974 runs in 143 innings. Babar could surpass the duo in Pakistan's upcoming T20I tour of Ireland and England. Last week, Pakistan announced the T20I squad for their upcoming series against Ireland and England. Their series will play a crucial role in their preparations for the T20 World Cup which is slated to begin in June in the USA and the West Indies.

Star Men in Green pacer Haris Rauf returned to the squad after missing the recently concluded New Zealand series due to a shoulder injury. Apart from Rauf, seamer Hasan Ali also made his comeback in the squad which will travel to Ireland and England for the 20-over series.

Pakistan's Men's National Selection Committee have included most of the players, who took part in the New Zealand series. Salman Ali Agha was kept reserved during the recent series against the Black Caps but has made his place in the 18-member squad. Azam Khan has been added to the squad after missing the entire New Zealand series due to an injury. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan who sustained a hamstring injury during the third T20I match against Kiwis, has been added to the travelling squad.

The Babar-led team will face Ireland in a three-match T20I series from May 10 to 14. After the conclusion of the series, the Men in Green will travel to England for a four-match T20I series which will kick off on May 22. Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan. (ANI)

