Delhi Capitals Triumph Over Rajasthan Royals by 20 Runs, Securing Playoffs Prospects

In a crucial IPL match, Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Tristan Stubbs' 41 propelled Delhi to 221 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav's 2/25 led Delhi's bowling attack. Sanju Samson's half-century couldn't salvage Rajasthan, as controversial catches and Kuldeep's double blow sealed their fate. Delhi joins other teams with 12 points in the playoff race.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:37 IST
Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways with a handsome 20-run victory over Rajasthan Royals as they kept their slim IPL playoff hopes alive here on Tuesday.

Tristan Stubbs smashed a quickfire 41 from 20 balls to lift Delhi Capitals to 221/8 after Rajasthan Royals opted to field.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 201 for 8 with Kuldeep Yadav being the pick of the bowler for Delhi, returning with 2/25. Khaleel Ahmed (2/47) and Mukesh Kumar (2/30) also picked up two wickets apiece.

Delhi now joined Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants with 12 points each in a mid-table scramble for the playoffs.

Skipper Sanju Samson led Rajasthan's chase with his fifth half-century of the season.

But his splendid knock of 86 off 46 balls (8x4, 6x6) came to an end after Shai Hope took a controversial catch at the edge of long-on boundary.

Thereafter, Kuldeep gave a twin blow in his final over to virtually end Rajasthan's hopes.

Earlier, Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20 balls) and Abhishek Porel (65; 36 balls) duo put together 60 runs in just 26 balls before India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/24) triggered a collapse.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 221 for 8 in 20 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 50, Abhishek Porel 65; Ravichandran Aswhin 3/24).

Rajasthan Royals: 201 for 8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 86; Kuldeep Yadav 2/25, Khaleel Ahmed 2/47, Mukesh Kumar 2/30).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

