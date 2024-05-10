Left Menu

Indian Squash Aces Senthilkumar, Rathika to Lead Challenge at Asian Team Championships

India's men's and women's squash teams, led by Velavan Senthilkumar and Rathika Seelan, will compete in the 22nd Asian Team Championships in China in June. The squads aim to nurture young athletes for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 18:09 IST
Reigning men's national champion Velavan Senthilkumar and women's semi-finalist Rathika Seelan will spearhead the Indian contingent at the 22nd Asian Team Squash Championships to be held in Dalian, China, from June 12-16. The 2023 National Games champion Abhay Singh, Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand complete the men's line-up, while Pooja Arthi R, Sunita Patel and Janet Vidhi form the rest of the wome;'s squad, the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) announced on Friday after holding selection trials at the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy in Chennai.

Following India's spectacular performance at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou – with the team securing five medals in a competitive field – the SRFI is focused on promoting younger players with an eye on the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and the sport's much-awaited Olympic debut in Los Angeles 2028.

