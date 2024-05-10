Left Menu

Petr Kratky extends contract with Mumbai City, to stay till end of 2025-26 season

Days after Mumbai City FC's triumph in the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup Final against Mohun Bagan SG, the club has announced that head coach Petr Kratky's contract has been extended by a year till the end of the 2025/26 season.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky. (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Days after Mumbai City FC's triumph in the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup Final against Mohun Bagan SG, the club has announced that head coach Petr Kratky's contract has been extended by a year till the end of the 2025/26 season. Hailing from the Czech Republic, the 42-year-old took charge of the Islanders in December 2023, midway through the season, and will look to build on this past season. Mumbai City FC is Kratky's first permanent assignment as a head coach, and he has overseen 23 games, winning 16 and drawing three. Under Kratky's tutelage, the side scaled great heights as they went on to register their highest-ever points total in the league phase of the ISL (47 points).

After the dynamic manager steered the ship through some choppy waters in the initial weeks, the Islanders' juggernaut picked up speed, with the home talent shining through. Since Kratky took over, 23 of 37 - over 62%- of the club's goals in the ISL were scored by Indians. Before the defeat to Mohun Bagan SG on the final day of the league, Mumbai City FC had also been on a 9-game unbeaten run. The team also dug deep to fight back from losing positions in both the ISL semi-final and final. Kratky, who had never been to India before, will now set his targets for the upcoming seasons.

"My first season with Mumbai City FC has been fantastic, the team and the whole squad are full of ambitious people, who stick together no matter what happens. It was of course great to finish the season with the ISL Cup, and next season we will come back and look to be stronger, and more consistent in all our processes. There is some great footballing talent in India, and I am delighted at the chance to continue to work with them," Kratky was quoted in a release from the club as saying. "We are all delighted to extend Petr's contract by a further year till the end of the 2025/26 season. He has been an immensely decisive cog in the wheel since he joined the team, and more than anything, he understands the footballing philosophy and has gone on to build on it as well. With him at the helm, we are confident we will continue to play entertaining and attractive football, much like the other teams under the City Football Group's umbrella. I would like to wish him the very best," said Mumbai City FC CEO Kandarp Chandra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

