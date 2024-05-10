Cycling-Pogacar crushes Ganna in time trial to win Giro d'Italia stage seven

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates produced an individual time-trial masterclass to win stage seven of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, crushing the opposition on the 40.6 km route from Foligno to Perugia after Filippo Ganna had set the pace. Ineos Grenadiers' Italian rider Ganna had set a time of 52:01 and looked set to win the stage when Pogacar found himself behind after the second intermediate checkpoint, but the Slovenian made up time on the brutal climb to the finish line.

Ultimately, Pogacar crossed the line at 51:44, punching the air as he went 17 seconds faster than Ganna to extend his overall lead and retain the Maglia Rosa. American Magnus Sheffield was third-fastest, 49 seconds behind, while Geraint Thomas -- who was second in the general classification at the start of the stage -- struggled to make his mark and finished two minutes slower than Pogacar.

As a result, Daniel Felipe Martinez moved up to second in the overall leaderboard -- two minutes and 36 seconds behind Pogacar -- while Thomas dropped to third, a further 10 seconds back.

