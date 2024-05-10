Left Menu

Soccer-Endrick in, Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad

Brazil have included Palmeiras prodigy Endrick in their 23-player strong squad for the upcoming Copa America, but defensive midfielder Casemiro and forward Richarlison have missed out on a place, coach Dorival Junior announced on Friday. Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus alongside fellow forward Matheus Cunha, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers, have failed to make the cut.

Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid team mate Rodrygo will likely lead the forward line, with Raphinha and Gabriel Martinelli also securing a place in the squad. BRAZIL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers - Bento (Athletico Paranaense), Ederson (Manchester City), Alisson Becker (Liverpool) Full backs - Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Girona), Guilherme Arana (Atletico), Wendell (Porto)

Centre backs - Beraldo (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG) Midfielders - Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards - Endrick (Palmeiras), Evanilson (Porto), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Barcelona), Savinho (Girona), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

