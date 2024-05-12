Left Menu

Aditi Ashok shines at Founders Cup, qualifies for weekend action

India's Aditi Ashok shot a bogey-free round to make the cut comfortably after a tough first round at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Aditi, who had a superb 2023, is still searching for her first LPGA win after seven years on the world's biggest pro golf tour for women.

Aditi shot 3-over 75 on the opening day with two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

However, she recovered superbly on the second with three birdies and no bogeys for a 69, and at even par for two rounds, she was tied 48th and well inside the cut line. The cut fell at 1-over.

The 2023 LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang was atop the leaderboard after a second-round 68, putting her at 13-under over 36 holes of play. She shot 63 on the opening day.

Zhang was joined by Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, who fired off a 66 to follow up her opening round 65.

Zhang, with nine birdies and no bogeys on the opening day, had five birdies and a bogey on the second.

