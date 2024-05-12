Left Menu

Burnley Relegated from EPL after a Single Season Following Defeat at Tottenham

Burnley relegated after Tottenham's 2-1 comeback victory, ending their Premier League stay. Despite a hopeful start, Burnley's defense faltered, leading to Tottenham's equalizing goal. Burnley's hopes of survival were dashed with Van de Ven's late strike. The defeat sends Burnley back to the Championship, while Tottenham stays in the Champions League qualification race.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-05-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 09:40 IST
Burnley Relegated from EPL after a Single Season Following Defeat at Tottenham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Burnley was relegated from the English Premier League after Micky van de Ven's 82nd-minute goal earned Tottenham a 2-1 comeback victory on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley had to claim all three points to keep alive its faint hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

Jacob Bruun Larsen's 25th-minute opener gave the visitors hope in north London, but Pedro Porro equalized seven minutes later with a powerful strike.

While Burnley was anticipated to finish strongly in pursuit of taking its Premier League survival bid to the final day, the opposite occurred.

After Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou watched his side squander a number of chances, a tactical switch-up — with Van de Ven moved out to left back — paid off when the Netherlands defender curled home a fine finish with eight minutes left.

It ensured Burnley went back to the second tier but also kept Tottenham in the hunt for Champions League qualification by trimming the gap to fourth-placed Aston Villa to four points. Both teams have two games remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024