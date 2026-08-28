Colombia's new government proposes revised 2027 budget to lawmakers
The government of right-wing Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella on Thursday submitted to Congress a budget bill for next year totaling 634.95 trillion pesos ($206.02 billion), Finance Minister Miguel Gomez said.
The proposal was presented after lawmakers returned a 575.7 trillion peso ($186.8 billion) budget submitted by the previous leftist administration earlier this month so the new government could adjust it. The budget must be approved by Congress before Oct. 20. Congress approved a budget of 555.8 trillion pesos for this year, though it was later reduced by 14.3 trillion pesos because of income constraints. The new government now plans to reduce this year's budget by an additional 21.9 trillion pesos, Gomez said on Thursday.
Latin America's fourth-largest economy is facing a deterioration in its fiscal accounts because of declining revenue and rising spending. Analysts estimate those pressures will worsen following the powerful earthquake that struck the country this month. De La Espriella has said a preliminary estimate puts earthquake-related losses at about 30 trillion pesos ($9.7 billion) and he has declared a state of economic emergency to respond to the disaster.
The president, who took office on August 7, is seeking to build a governing coalition from a fragmented right-wing in order to secure a majority in Congress, where the leftist Historic Pact bloc has the largest number of lawmakers. ($1 = 3,081.67 pesos)