Rajasthan Royals Aim to Boost Playoffs Hopes Against Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their crucial IPL match here on Sunday.

Dhruv Jurel was included in RR's playing IX, while CSK brought in Maheesh Theekshana in place of Mitchell Santner.

For fourth-placed CSK, it is important to win both their remaining matches as they have 12 points from as many games with a net run rate of 0.491.

The second-placed RR will look bounce back after two consecutive defeats. Rajasthan are second with 16 points in 11 matches.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

