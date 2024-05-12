Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Aim to Boost Playoffs Hopes Against Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match. Rajasthan Royals made one change, including Dhruv Jurel, while CSK replaced Mitchell Santner with Maheesh Theekshana. CSK needs to win their remaining two matches with a positive net run rate to secure a playoff berth. Rajasthan Royals, currently in second place, aim to rebound after two losses with 16 points from 11 matches. Teams' lineups are provided in the summary.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 15:14 IST
Rajasthan Royals Aim to Boost Playoffs Hopes Against Chennai Super Kings
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their crucial IPL match here on Sunday.

Dhruv Jurel was included in RR's playing IX, while CSK brought in Maheesh Theekshana in place of Mitchell Santner.

For fourth-placed CSK, it is important to win both their remaining matches as they have 12 points from as many games with a net run rate of 0.491.

The second-placed RR will look bounce back after two consecutive defeats. Rajasthan are second with 16 points in 11 matches.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024