Cycling-Paret-Peintre attacks late to win Giro d'Italia stage 10

Jan Tratnik of Team Visma-Lease a Bike looked set to take the stage after launching a solo break from the leading group with more than 30 kilometres left to race, but was overtaken by Paret-Peintre with less than 3km to ride. The 142-km ride from Pompei to Cusano Mutri ended with an 18km finishing climb of Bocca della Selva, and Tratnik had to settle for third place in the end.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 21:05 IST
Cycling-Paret-Peintre attacks late to win Giro d'Italia stage 10

Valentin Paret-Peintre of Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale launched a late attack on the final climb to win stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, celebrating at the finish line with his brother Aurelien who finished fifth. Jan Tratnik of Team Visma-Lease a Bike looked set to take the stage after launching a solo break from the leading group with more than 30 kilometres left to race, but was overtaken by Paret-Peintre with less than 3km to ride.

The 142-km ride from Pompei to Cusano Mutri ended with an 18km finishing climb of Bocca della Selva, and Tratnik had to settle for third place in the end. Romain Bardet (Team DSM-Firmenich) made it a French one-two, as he also went past Tratnik to come in 29 seconds behind the winner.

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

