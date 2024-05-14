Left Menu

Soccer-Giroud joins MLS side LAFC after three years at Milan

Giroud, 37, has signed on for LAFC until 2025, with an option to extend it through to 2026, the MLS club said on Tuesday. The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker helped Milan win the Serie A title in his first season at the club, scoring 11 league goals.

France forward Olivier Giroud will join American Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC in the close season, after three years at AC Milan. Giroud, 37, has signed on for LAFC until 2025, with an option to extend it through to 2026, the MLS club said on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker helped Milan win the Serie A title in his first season at the club, scoring 11 league goals. He has 131 caps for France, scoring 57 goals and was part of their World Cup winning squad in 2018. "His championship ambition and his qualities as a man and as a player directly align with ours as a club," Los Angeles co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a statement.

Giroud has made 33 appearances for second-placed Milan this season and scored 14 goals. Milan visit Torino on Saturday and finish the campaign hosting Salernitana on May 26.

