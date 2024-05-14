Soccer-Giroud joins MLS side LAFC after three years at Milan
Giroud, 37, has signed on for LAFC until 2025, with an option to extend it through to 2026, the MLS club said on Tuesday. The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker helped Milan win the Serie A title in his first season at the club, scoring 11 league goals.
France forward Olivier Giroud will join American Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC in the close season, after three years at AC Milan. Giroud, 37, has signed on for LAFC until 2025, with an option to extend it through to 2026, the MLS club said on Tuesday.
The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker helped Milan win the Serie A title in his first season at the club, scoring 11 league goals. He has 131 caps for France, scoring 57 goals and was part of their World Cup winning squad in 2018. "His championship ambition and his qualities as a man and as a player directly align with ours as a club," Los Angeles co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a statement.
Giroud has made 33 appearances for second-placed Milan this season and scored 14 goals. Milan visit Torino on Saturday and finish the campaign hosting Salernitana on May 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olivier Giroud
- LAFC
- MLS
- AC Milan
- France
- Los Angeles
- Serie A
- Arsenal
- Chelsea
- World Cup
ALSO READ
UK and France Forge Alliance to Support Ukraine, Aiming to Engage NATO
Air France KLM adds flights to North Africa amid Middle East conflict
Police move in to quell clashes at Los Angeles pro-Palestinian campus protest
Tragic Collision: Metro Train and Bus Collide in Downtown Los Angeles, Leaving 50+ Injured
Pro-Palestinian student camp in Los Angeles attacked by Israel supporters