Left Menu

Toor, Chopra win gold for India in Fed Cup

The 26-year-olds effort, however, was well short of the national record of 4.21m she had set last year.Her Tamil Nadu teammate Baranica Elangovan won the silver after clearing 4m while Mariya Jaison of Kerala was third with 3.90m effort.Asian Games bronze medallist Nandini Agasara took gold in the grueling seven-event heptathlon.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:21 IST
Toor, Chopra win gold for India in Fed Cup

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Jeswin Aldrin lived up to their top billings as they clinched gold medals on the third day of the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

Both athletes, however, fell short of their personal best performances and also the Paris Olympics qualifying marks.

Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra will feature in the final of men's javelin throw event on the concluding day on Wednesday. He arrived here in the evening. Asian record holder Toor, representing Punjab, clinched the top spot with his third round throw of 20.38m, which was well below his personal best of 21.77m and Olympics qualifying mark of 21.50m.

Madhya Pradesh's Samardeep Singh Gill (18.93m) and Aryan Tyagi (18.07m) of Uttar Pradesh took the second and third places respectively.

''I faced some problems today but I feel by the time of National Inter-State Championships (June 27-30 in Panchkula) I will be able to qualify for the Olympics,'' the 29-year-old Toor said later.

In the long jump pit, national record holder Aldrin came up with a 7.99m jump in the final round to win the gold.

Muhammed Anees Yahiya of Kerala took the silver with 7.83m while Aditya Kumar Singh of Madhya Pradesh was third with 7.81m.

Earlier, national record holder Rosy Meena Paulraj as expected won the gold in women's pole vault event with an effort of 4.05m. The 26-year-old's effort, however, was well short of the national record of 4.21m she had set last year.

Her Tamil Nadu teammate Baranica Elangovan won the silver after clearing 4m while Mariya Jaison of Kerala was third with 3.90m effort.

Asian Games bronze medallist Nandini Agasara took gold in the grueling seven-event heptathlon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024