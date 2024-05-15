Left Menu

Netflix to stream NFL games on Christmas Day from this year

The deal marks the first time Netflix has licensed the rights to one of the world's biggest sports leagues and also the first time it would show live football. Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria said on Wednesday "there are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts." The company did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:44 IST
Netflix to stream NFL games on Christmas Day from this year

Netflix said on Wednesday it would stream two National Football League games on Christmas Day this year, doubling down on efforts to add more live programming on its streaming service.

It will also stream at least one game on Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026 as part of the exclusive three-season agreement. The deal marks the first time Netflix has licensed the rights to one of the world's biggest sports leagues and also the first time it would show live football.

Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria said on Wednesday "there are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts." The company did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Bloomberg News, which first reported on the negotiations, said Netflix will pay less than $150 million per game.

The NFL is the most-watched sports league in the U.S. This year's Super Bowl game between Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers drew a record 123.7 million U.S. viewers. "If you are in the TV ad business, you need the NFL," LightShed media analyst Rich Greenfield said on X.

The streaming pioneer has turned to live events and sports in recent months to retain users and build out its advertising business as growth saturates in top market U.S. Netflix signed a more than $5 billion rights deal in January to be the exclusive home of World Wrestling Entertainment's RAW and live-streamed a tennis face-off between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in March.

Still, the NFL deal marks a new area for the company that just last year suggested it did not plan to compete for sports rights due to the hefty investments they require. Its rivals have also pounced on rights to big sports leagues in recent years. Amazon Prime holds rights to Thursday Night Football and Apple TV+ hosts Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024