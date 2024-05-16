Soccer-Vlahovic strike sends Juventus past Atalanta in Coppa Italia final

An early strike by Dusan Vlahovic earned Juventus a 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday as Massimiliano Allegri's side lifted their first trophy in three years. Vlahovic put Juventus in front in the fourth minute when he latched onto a pass from Andrea Cambiaso and broke inside the box to send the ball past goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi from around the penalty spot.

The Serbia striker thought he doubled the lead in the 72nd minute, nodding home a Cambiaso lofted cross after the ball bounced in front of Carnesecchi and went into the net, but the goal was disallowed for an offside. Juve, who hold both the record for most Italian Cup finals played (22) and won (15), waited for a trophy since they won the competition in 2020-21.

