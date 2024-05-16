Left Menu

LeBron James shows up to watch son Bronny play at NBA draft combine

Bronny James famous father was on hand Wednesday to watch him play at the NBA draft combine.LeBron James showed up wearing a black hoodie and sat in the second row for Bronnys second and final scrimmage of the combine.The NBAs career scoring leader, his wife and daughter were frequent spectators for Bronnys games at Southern California last season.

The NBA's career scoring leader, his wife and daughter were frequent spectators for Bronny's games at Southern California last season. LeBron James has said repeatedly he would like to team with his son. The four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion just completed his 21st season and could become a free agent if he opts out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. But he also said following a season-ending loss to Denver that he hasn't "given much thought lately" to playing alongside his son.

Bronny James is deciding whether to turn pro after one college season. He declared for the draft and entered the transfer portal on April 5.

Bronny James was one of the nation's top prospects when he decided to stay near home and committed to USC last May out of Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. But things took an unexpected turn last summer.

James went into cardiac arrest because of a congenital heart defect during a basketball workout at USC in late July and needed surgery. He missed the first month of the season. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games for the Trojans.

