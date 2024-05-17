Fatih Terim Departs Panathinaikos After Dismal Run

Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim has announced his departure from Greek club Panathinaikos, one game before the end of the season.

The 70-year-old Terim said in an online post-Friday that he was ending his five-month stint with the club after a meeting with the owners.

"Our plans for the 2024-2025 season were not aligned," said Terim, who won eight championship titles in his homeland as manager of Galatasaray.

He thanked Panathinaikos fans and club staff, adding: "I sincerely wish Panathinaikos a successful future." Panathinaikos also confirmed Terim's departure.

Under Terim, Panathinaikos remained in contention for the title before slipping to fourth place after three successive defeats, losing 4-1 to PAOK in Thessaloniki Wednesday.

League leader PAOK takes on city rival Aris in Sunday's final round. A defeat could hand the title to second-placed AEK Athens, which hosts Lamia.

