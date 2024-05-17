Left Menu

Fatih Terim Departs Panathinaikos After Dismal Run

Fatih Terim has left Panathinaikos, a Greek club, one game before the season ends. During their meeting, Terim and the club's owners realized their plans for the future didn't align. Panathinaikos confirmed his departure. Despite being in contention for the title, the team fell to fourth place after three consecutive losses. The league leader, PAOK, will face Aris in the final round, while AEK Athens is in second place.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:29 IST
Fatih Terim Departs Panathinaikos After Dismal Run
  • Country:
  • Greece

Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim has announced his departure from Greek club Panathinaikos, one game before the end of the season.

The 70-year-old Terim said in an online post-Friday that he was ending his five-month stint with the club after a meeting with the owners.

"Our plans for the 2024-2025 season were not aligned," said Terim, who won eight championship titles in his homeland as manager of Galatasaray.

He thanked Panathinaikos fans and club staff, adding: "I sincerely wish Panathinaikos a successful future." Panathinaikos also confirmed Terim's departure.

Under Terim, Panathinaikos remained in contention for the title before slipping to fourth place after three successive defeats, losing 4-1 to PAOK in Thessaloniki Wednesday.

League leader PAOK takes on city rival Aris in Sunday's final round. A defeat could hand the title to second-placed AEK Athens, which hosts Lamia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024