"Had packed my bags in April itself...": Virat Kohli on RCB's poor first half in IPL 2024

Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli said it is amazing to see his franchise in the playoffs race after he had "packed his bags" in April itself seeing the franchise's horrid run in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be in action against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at Bengaluru. With RCB at seventh place with six wins, seven losses and 12 points and CSK in the fourth place with seven wins, six losses and 14 points, this match is a knockout match that will decide which team gets to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the playoffs.

RCB, however, had a horrid start to their season, winning just one out of their first eight games. However, the month of May marked a comeback for the Red and Gold franchise as they won five games successively to stay alive in the playoffs race. Speaking to JioCinema about RCB's poor first half, Virat said that though he had given up at one point, it felt amazing to see his franchise in the playoffs race at this point, "I had packed my bags in April itself, thinking there was no chance of us qualifying. See where we are standing now. It is amazing how this game can turn, and what is the explanation for that? There is no explanation."

"You are playing instinctively, having fun, and you have come to this situation. One should never assume that something else is going to happen," he added. Speaking on his loyalty to RCB, a franchise with which he has been associated since the league's inception in 2008, Virat said experiencing this longevity with a team is a rarity for a player and not everyone gets this privilege.

"Things that are special are the connection you have with the fans, the franchise, or your camaraderie with the players. Experiencing these things for such a long time is special in itself. Not everyone gets this. There is always a chance of the franchise not retaining you, or you asking for your release," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)