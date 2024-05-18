Left Menu

Thailand Open 2024: Chirag-Satwik storms into final after beating Ming-Tang

Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy entered into the finals of the Thailand Open 2024 badminton tournament at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy progressed to the finals of the Thailand Open 2024 badminton tournament at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday. Asian Games gold medallists Satwik and Chirag took just 35 minutes to beat their opponents Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei of Chinese Taipei in two straight games 21-11 21-12 in the semifinal.

Earlier, Satwik and Chirag dominated Malaysia's Arif Junaidi and Yap Roy King, world No. 64, in the quarter-finals and won the contest 21-7, 21-14 in 38 minutes. In the final, the duo will face the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi who defeated Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang of South Korea 21-19 21-18 in the other semifinal. (ANI)

