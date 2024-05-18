Left Menu

Pranavi, Diksha among three Indians to make the cut in Germany

Only three of the seven Indians who started the week made the cut which came after two rounds in the Amundi German Masters. The trio included rookie Pranavi Urs, two-time Ladies European Tour winner Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik after 36 holes

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 22:05 IST
Pranavi, Diksha among three Indians to make the cut in Germany
India golfer Diksha Dagar (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Only three of the seven Indians who started the week made the cut which came after two rounds in the Amundi German Masters. The trio included rookie Pranavi Urs, two-time Ladies European Tour winner Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik after 36 holes. Pranavi (73) and Diksha (73) were 3-over for two rounds and T-30, while Tvesa (77) squeezed inside the cut line at 5-over and was T-55 as the cut fell at +5 with 66 players making it through to the final round. Sneha Singh (75) missed the cut by one shot at T-67, Vani Kapoor (77) by three shots at T-89 and Amandeep Drall (78) by five shots at T-109. Avani Prashanth withdrew midway through the second round.

Local star Alexandra Forsterling of Germany shot 70 (-2) for the second straight consecutive day to lead by one stroke after being T-4 a day earlier at Golf and Country Club Seddiner See. The highlight for Forsterling was the three birdies she rolled in between the sixth and the ninth, as she had four birdies and two bogeys, a release said.

There was a strong German presence with Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Sandra Gal and Helen Briem all one shot further back. The trio is tied for second alongside LET Order of Merit leader Bronte Law of England. Schmidt, who led after the first day, had a trickier second round shooting a 73. Five players sit in a share of sixth place with France's Celine Herbin, Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes, Hong Kong's Tiffany Chan, Slovenia's Ana Belac and Morocco's Ines Laklalech all on two-under-par. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024