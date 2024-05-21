USA won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh
USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex on Tuesday.
To prepare for the much-awaited T20 World Cup tournament in June, the USA and Bangladesh are competing in a three-match T20I series with the remaining two matches to be played on Thursday and Saturday respectively at the same venue
After clinching the T20I series against Zimbabwe by 4-1 on Sunday, Bangladesh announced their squad. On the other hand, the USA side are entering this series after demolishing Canada 4-0 in their previous bilateral series in April.
United States (Playing XI): Monank Patel (wk/c), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam. (ANI)
