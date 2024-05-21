Left Menu

Mitchell Starc's Powerplay Magic: KKR Dominate SRH in IPL Qualifier

Mitchell Starc's stellar performance in the powerplay helped Kolkata Knight Riders bowl out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 159 in Qualifier 1 of the IPL. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 55, while Heinrich Klaasen added a quick 32. The 62-run partnership was a rare highlight in SRH's batting effort.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-05-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 21:27 IST
Mitchell Starc's Powerplay Magic: KKR Dominate SRH in IPL Qualifier
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Mitchell Starc stuck thrice in the powerplay as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 159 in Qualifier 1 of the IPL here on Tuesday.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 55 off 35 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 32 off 21 balls. The 62-run stand between Tripathi and Klaasen was the lone positive in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort.

Brief scores: SRH 159 all out in 19.3 overs (Rahul Tripathi 55; Mitchel Starc 3/34).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024