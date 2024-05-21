Mitchell Starc's Powerplay Magic: KKR Dominate SRH in IPL Qualifier
Mitchell Starc's stellar performance in the powerplay helped Kolkata Knight Riders bowl out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 159 in Qualifier 1 of the IPL. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 55, while Heinrich Klaasen added a quick 32. The 62-run partnership was a rare highlight in SRH's batting effort.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-05-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Mitchell Starc stuck thrice in the powerplay as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 159 in Qualifier 1 of the IPL here on Tuesday.
Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 55 off 35 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 32 off 21 balls. The 62-run stand between Tripathi and Klaasen was the lone positive in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort.
Brief scores: SRH 159 all out in 19.3 overs (Rahul Tripathi 55; Mitchel Starc 3/34).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement