Mitchell Starc's Powerplay Magic: KKR Dominate SRH in IPL Qualifier

Mitchell Starc stuck thrice in the powerplay as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 159 in Qualifier 1 of the IPL here on Tuesday.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 55 off 35 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 32 off 21 balls. The 62-run stand between Tripathi and Klaasen was the lone positive in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort.

Brief scores: SRH 159 all out in 19.3 overs (Rahul Tripathi 55; Mitchel Starc 3/34).

