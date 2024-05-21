Sports News: Injury Updates, Contract Talks, and Historic Moments

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Patriots starting G Cole Strange to miss start of season

New England Patriots starting guard Cole Strange is expected to miss perhaps up to the middle of the 2024 season due to a significant knee injury he sustained in 2023, NFL Network reported. Strange has started every game in which he's played for the Patriots since they selected him with the 29th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennis-Top ranking looms for Sinner but injury puts Paris spot in doubt

But for a hip injury Italian Jannik Sinner would have arrived at the French Open as the favourite to claim the title and become world number one for the first time in his career. The 22-year-old won his first Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open and backed that up with title runs in Rotterdam and Miami, underlining his credentials as the man to seize power at the top of the men's game.

Report: Man wants to drop charges against Rashee Rice

At least one of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's legal problems might soon be behind him. NFL Network reported Tuesday that the photographer Rice is accused of assaulting outside a Dallas nightclub earlier this month now wants the charges dropped.

Plenty of offense on tap as Celtics, Pacers meet in East finals

Based on past performance, it's unlikely that generating good offense will be a problem for either team when the Indiana Pacers visit the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night. Sixth-seeded Indiana led the NBA in scoring during the regular season, when it averaged 123.3 points per game. Top-seeded Boston averaged 120.6 points per contest in the regular season, which ranked No. 2.

Jags coach on Trevor Lawrence extension: Sooner the better

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday that talks on a long-term contract extension for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence are ongoing, adding "hopefully it gets done" sooner rather than later. Lawrence is set to play this season for $5.6 million and the Jags picked up his fifth-year option for 2025, which would pay him $25.6 million, barring an extension. Lawrence is expected to join the $50 million club, whenever the deal gets done.

Tennis-Headaches aplenty for Djokovic before French Open title defence

Novak Djokovic will hope to shake off a freak head injury and get his bumpy season back on track at the French Open, where the out-of-form Serb faces a daunting task to defend his title and retain his world number one ranking. The 24-time Grand Slam champion captured his third Roland Garros title in the absence of the injured Rafa Nadal en route to winning three of the four majors in a spectacular 2023 but has struggled to replicate that dominance this season.

Micah Parsons absent from Cowboys OTAs

Star linebacker Micah Parsons was not spotted as the Dallas Cowboys began organized team activities on Tuesday. Parsons, who wants a new contract, was not the only member of the Cowboys absent on Tuesday. Wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb, as expected, also was not in attendance as he seeks a new deal.

Tennis-French Open 2024 prize money: how much do winners of men's, women's and doubles finals get?

The four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books but they also provide serious financial incentives. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 French Open, the second major of the year:

Tennis-Invincible no more but Nadal targets final fling at Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal hopes to play in the French Open where he would be in the unfamiliar role of underdog but niggling injuries threaten to sour what would likely be the Spaniard's last appearance at the Grand Slam he dominated for nearly two decades. The 37-year-old, who won 14 of his 22 major titles in Paris to establish himself as one of the greatest ever players on clay, skipped the 2023 edition with a hip injury that required surgery and is still in two minds whether to play this year.

MLB roundup: Rafael Devers pushes HR streak to 6, Red Sox top Rays

Rafael Devers set a Red Sox franchise record for consecutive games with a home run in Boston's series-opening 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. In the fourth inning, the third baseman wrote himself into the Red Sox record book with an opposite-field, two-run shot to left on a 97-mph four-seam fastball from Taj Bradley (1-2) for a 3-0 lead.

