Soccer-Man Utd stun Man City to win FA Cup final
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United upset the odds to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final, with goals by teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo settling the Wembley showpiece on Saturday.
Jeremy Doku pulled a goal back late on, but United hung on to prevent Premier League winners City claiming the double and ensure that United qualify for next season's Europa League.
