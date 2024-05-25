Soccer-Man Utd stun Man City to win FA Cup final

Manchester United upset the odds to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final, with goals by teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo settling the Wembley showpiece on Saturday.

Jeremy Doku pulled a goal back late on, but United hung on to prevent Premier League winners City claiming the double and ensure that United qualify for next season's Europa League.

