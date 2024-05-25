Left Menu

Soccer-Celtic leave it late to beat Rangers and win Scottish Cup

Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in a cagey Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday with a 90th-minute winner from Adam Idah as Brendan Rodgers's side completed the league and cup double. The victory gave Celtic a record-extending 42nd title while League Cup winners Rangers finished runners-up in both the Premiership and the Scottish Cup this season.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 25-05-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:39 IST
Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in a cagey Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday with a 90th-minute winner from Adam Idah as Brendan Rodgers's side completed the league and cup double. After a goalless first half, Rangers thought they had scored from a corner when Abdallah Sima netted at the far post but it was chalked off following a VAR review which showed Nicolas Raskin had fouled Celtic keeper Joe Hart.

Celtic eventually took the lead when Paulo Bernardo dribbled into the final third and took a shot from the edge of the box that was palmed away by Jack Butland, but Idah was in the right place at the right time to fire home the rebound. The victory gave Celtic a record-extending 42nd title while League Cup winners Rangers finished runners-up in both the Premiership and the Scottish Cup this season.

