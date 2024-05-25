Left Menu

United edge past City 2-1 in Manchester derby to clinch 13th FA Cup title

Manchester United pulled off an incredible upset as they defeated Manchester City 2-1 to win their 13th FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:51 IST
United edge past City 2-1 in Manchester derby to clinch 13th FA Cup title
Manchester United team posing with a FA Cup title (Photo: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United pulled off an incredible upset as they defeated Manchester City 2-1 to win their 13th FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday. This clash was a rematch of last year's final, which City won 2-1, with Saturday's win serving as sweet revenge for United coach Erik Ten Hag, whose future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Alejandro Garnacho scored the first goal in the 30th minute after capitalising on a mistake by Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, while young sensation Kobbie Mainoo scored the second in the 39th minute. At the half-time, the Red Devils were 2-0 up against their arch-rivals City.

City, who won the Premier League title for the fourth time in a row last week, were out of rhythm in the game, with chances they would typically convert going begging. Erling Haaland came closest in the second half, hitting the crossbar, before Kyle Walker's tumbling effort was saved by United goalie Andre Onana. In the end, the Blues managed to bring one goal back as Jeremy Doku scored in the 87th minute, which proved too late for the reigning champs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024