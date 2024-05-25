United edge past City 2-1 in Manchester derby to clinch 13th FA Cup title

Manchester United pulled off an incredible upset as they defeated Manchester City 2-1 to win their 13th FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday. This clash was a rematch of last year's final, which City won 2-1, with Saturday's win serving as sweet revenge for United coach Erik Ten Hag, whose future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Alejandro Garnacho scored the first goal in the 30th minute after capitalising on a mistake by Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, while young sensation Kobbie Mainoo scored the second in the 39th minute. At the half-time, the Red Devils were 2-0 up against their arch-rivals City.

City, who won the Premier League title for the fourth time in a row last week, were out of rhythm in the game, with chances they would typically convert going begging. Erling Haaland came closest in the second half, hitting the crossbar, before Kyle Walker's tumbling effort was saved by United goalie Andre Onana. In the end, the Blues managed to bring one goal back as Jeremy Doku scored in the 87th minute, which proved too late for the reigning champs. (ANI)

