Soccer-PSG, Olympique Lyonnais fans clash ahead of Coupe de France final - reports

The incident took place about 100 kilometers away from Lille's Pierre-Mauroy stadium in northern France where the final is due to take place, RMC Sport reported on its website. The local prefecture said police had "quickly put an end" to the clashes.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 23:12 IST
Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain fans clashed at a motorway service station on Saturday ahead of the Coupe de France final, setting fire to two buses and a toll booth, French media reported. The incident took place about 100 kilometers away from Lille's Pierre-Mauroy stadium in northern France where the final is due to take place, RMC Sport reported on its website.

The local prefecture said police had "quickly put an end" to the clashes. In a post on X, it also confirmed buses had been damaged. PSG are aiming to end the season with a domestic treble by winning the Coupe de France, having already won the Ligue 1 title and clinched the French Super Cup in January.

Kylian Mbappe, PSG's all-time highest goalscorer, is also set to play his final match for the club on Saturday, ending a seven-year stay during which he helped them win the league six times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

