Atwal Climbs Leaderboard at Senior PGA Championship

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal moved up to T-29 with a score of 68 in the third round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. With previous rounds of 69 and 75, he's now 1-under for the tournament. Ernie Els and Greg Chalmers are tied for the lead heading into the final round.

PTI | Bentonharbor | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:30 IST
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal rose to T-29 with a card of 68 in the third round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship here. Atwal's first two rounds were 69 and 75 and he's now 1-under for three rounds.

Earlier, India's Jeev Milkha Singh had missed the cut.

Ernie Els birdied his final hole for a 2-under 69, giving him a share of the lead with Greg Chalmers going into the final round. Chalmers, the left-handed Australian, had a 66 while making only two bogeys at the Harbor Shores Resort course that gave so many fits.

Els, a four-time major champion and among the best of his generation, was in great position to finally get a first major title on the senior circuit. This is his 17th senior major.

