Atwal Climbs Leaderboard at Senior PGA Championship
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal moved up to T-29 with a score of 68 in the third round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. With previous rounds of 69 and 75, he's now 1-under for the tournament. Ernie Els and Greg Chalmers are tied for the lead heading into the final round.
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal rose to T-29 with a card of 68 in the third round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship here. Atwal's first two rounds were 69 and 75 and he's now 1-under for three rounds.
Earlier, India's Jeev Milkha Singh had missed the cut.
Ernie Els birdied his final hole for a 2-under 69, giving him a share of the lead with Greg Chalmers going into the final round. Chalmers, the left-handed Australian, had a 66 while making only two bogeys at the Harbor Shores Resort course that gave so many fits.
Els, a four-time major champion and among the best of his generation, was in great position to finally get a first major title on the senior circuit. This is his 17th senior major.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Golf legend Steve Stricker withdraws from PGA due to fatigue and packed itinerary
Golf Teacher's Perseverance Triumph at PGA Championship Proves the Power of Age
PREVIEW-Golf-Scheffler up for major challenge after birth of child
Golf-Five storylines to follow at this week's PGA Championship
Golf-Koepka gets morning start to PGA Championship title defence