Alpine's First Lap Calamity: Ocon's Costly Collision with Gasly

Alpine's Esteban Ocon will face consequences for a costly first lap collision with Formula One team mate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, principal Bruno Famin said on Sunday. Ocon was handed a 10 second penalty, translated into a five place grid drop for the next race in Canada, after stewards ruled he caused the collision at Portier that pitched his car high into the air and out of the race.

"It was clear to us that the collision was caused solely by the overly ambitious overtaking attempt, from too far back," they said. Ocon apologised afterwards on social media, recognising the collision was his fault and the gap he went for had been too small.

Famin told Canal+ television: "It's sad, this kind of incident. It's exactly what we didn't want to see. And there will be the appropriate consequences." Gasly finished 10th for the final point, doubling Alpine's tally so far in eight races.

The Frenchman said such incidents should not happen between team mates. "It was a clear instruction from the team on what to do, what we were supposed to do, and this wasn't respected," he told reporters.

"Potentially we could have maybe scored points with both cars. We'll talk about it, I'm sure we'll move on and find solutions in the future."

