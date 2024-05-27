Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head to miss Australia's warm-up matches of T20 World Cup 2024

Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 squad's core members such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head will miss their national side warm-up matches as they will travel back to Australia to take a short break ahead of the mega event. After participating in Sunday's IPL final, Cummins, Head, and Starc will travel back to Australia before re-joining the World Cup team. Among those spending time at home are Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green, who were a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playoff run. When the Australian team travels to Barbados in preparation for their opening group game against Oman on June 5, those five are expected to arrive.

"It's important to be flexible. Guys have been at the IPL. They've been playing a lot of cricket so we've prioritized giving them a couple of days at home, see their family, refresh and play the long game for this tournament. We'll get to our 15 eventually but it's really important that we give them a break, even if it's [just] a couple of days at home," Marsh told cricket.com.au. Marsh, who will captain Australia in a global event for the first time, expressed confidence that he would be able to play both warm-up matches as a batter.

"I'm just ticking off the last few things I need to tick off to be fit and available. All went well today. It's been progressively slow but finally getting there now and looking forward to getting stuck into the tournament," the star all-rounder added. The tournament will begin on June 1, with the United States and Canada playing the opener.

Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, before Group B fixtures against England, Namibia and Scotland. Earlier in May, Australia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short. (ANI)

