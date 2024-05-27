Left Menu

Rinku Singh's World Cup Dream: From IPL Triumph to America's T20 Showpiece

Rinku Singh expressed his enthusiasm after Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL victory, aiming to lift the World Cup as he joins Team India's reserves for the T20 showpiece in the Americas. Highlighting KKR's all-round performance and mentor Gautam Gambhir's influence, Singh remains optimistic about his cricketing future.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:29 IST
Rinku Singh's World Cup Dream: From IPL Triumph to America's T20 Showpiece
Rinku Singh
  • Country:
  • India

''You guys watch, I will also be lifting the World Cup,'' an ecstatic Rinku Singh said after clinching the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders here, looking forward to the T20 showpiece in the Americas where he will be among the reserves for Team India. Kolkata Knight Riders won their third IPL title by trouncing former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final here on Sunday night.

The team's batting order, both top and middle, was in form throughout the event, including Rinku. Although the 26-year-old batted in only 11 innings, he was effective with 168 runs at a strike rate of 148.67.

''I am headed to Noida first, and then, I will be going to the United States of America. You guys watch, I will also be lifting the World Cup,'' Rinku told 'Jio Cinema'.

Rinku's omission from India's World Cup squad was a talking point after its announcement last month. He is among the four reserves, including star batter Shubman Gill.

Talking about KKR's performance this season, Rinku credited the entire unit and also lauded team mentor Gautam Gambhir, who returned to the side after seven years.

''You can't credit just one person because everyone has worked hard. Since GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir came, a lot of things have changed. Sending Sunil early, he batted so well,'' Rinku said.

''The batters played well, and the bowling was great. Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) has been batting really well for the last five-six matches, so overall, everyone has done really well,'' he added. Pant shares father's dream and expensive bat ============================ Speaking to the same channel's newly-launched show 'Dhawan Karenge' with Shikhar Dhawan, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recounted how his cricket-loving father gifted him an expensive bat, leaving his mother livid.

Pant returned to professional cricket during the just-concluded Indian Premier League. He was out of action since December 2022 after suffering a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

''It was my father's dream to become a cricketer, and I am glad I could fulfil it. I decided I wanted to be a cricketer when I was in the 5th grade. My dad gifted me a bat worth Rs 14,000, and my mom got super angry,'' he said.

Pant had a great season in IPL 2024 with Delhi Capitals, finishing as the side's highest run-scorer with 446 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 155.40, including three half-centuries.

However, he could only lead the team to a sixth-place finish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024