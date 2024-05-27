Epic Downpours and Upsets: Day 2 Drama at the French Open

Highlights of the second day at the French Open on Monday (times GMT): 1741 SVITOLINA BEATS PLISKOVA

Ukrainian 15th seed Elina Svitolina beat former world number one Karolina Pliskova 3-6 6-4 6-2, handing the 32-year-old Czech her second first round exit from the French Open in a row. 1627 ZVEREV OUSTS NADAL

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat Rafael Nadal 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in their highly anticipated first round clash, giving the 14-times French Open champion an early exit. 1521 GAUFF EASES PAST AVDEEVA

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff kicked off her campaign by overwhelming Russian qualifier Julia Avdeeva 6-1 6-1. The American third seed will face Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek, also a qualifier, in the second round. 1405 TSITSIPAS DEFEATS FUCSOVICS

Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 7-6(7) 6-4 6-1 in the first round. Tsitsipas will next face German Daniel Altmaier. 1256 SWIATEK BEATS JEANJEAN, SETS UP OSAKA CLASH

Three-times French Open champion Iga Swiatek began her title defence by crushing qualifier Leolia Jeanjean 6-1 6-2. The Polish top seed will face Japan's Naomi Osaka in the second round. 1138 RAIN STOPS PLAY ON OUTSIDE COURTS

A heavy downpour interrupted play on the outside courts, while the matches on the main courts, which have retractable roofs, carried on. Play resumed after the rain stopped while the main courts continued with their roofs closed. 1130 JABEUR EASES PAST VICKERY

Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur beat American wildcard Sachia Vickery 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round. 1120 SINNER OUTPLAYS EUBANKS

Second seed Jannik Sinner beat American Christopher Eubanks 6-3 6-3 6-4 to reach the second round. The Italian will next face French wildcard Richard Gasquet who beat Croatian Borna Coric in the first round.

1022 VONDROUSOVA COMFORTABLY BEATS MASAROVA Czech fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova made light work of Spain's Rebeka Masarova, winning 6-1 6-3 to reach the second round.

Vondrousova, current Wimbledon champion and French Open finalist in 2019, raced into a 5-0 lead in the opening set, and although Masarova managed a break of serve in the second, it was too little too late. Play underway at 0908 GMT

Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62°Fahrenheit) Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner gets the first-round action under way against American Christopher Eubanks on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and fifth seed Czech Marketa Vondrousova faces Rebeka Masarova on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Fourteen-times champion Rafa Nadal will take on world number four German Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek starts the defence of her title against local qualifier Leolia Jeanjean on Court Philippe-Chatrier. READ MORE:

