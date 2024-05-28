Left Menu

Indian Para-Athletes Shine at 2024 World Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight over the outstanding performance of Indian para-athletes at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championship. Rising from 34th to 6th rank in seven years, the athletes secured 17 medals. Modi praised their dedication, perseverance, and the collective effort behind this remarkable achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed delight at the ''outstanding'' performance of Indian para-athletes at the World Para Athletics Championship.

He said on X, ''I am delighted by the outstanding performance of our Indian Para-athletes at the World Para Athletics Championship. Rising from 34th to 6th rank in just seven years, they have delivered their best performance yet at the 2024 Championship, securing an impressive 17 medals!'' He added, ''Compliments to our exceptional athletes and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes for this remarkable achievement. Their dedication and perseverance are truly inspiring, showing the world what determination and hard work can achieve.''

