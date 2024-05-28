Serbia Reveals Star-Studded Squad for Euro 2024

(Adds details, writes through) May 28 (Reuters) -

Serbia coach Dragan Stojković announced his final 26-man squad for the European Championship on Tuesday. Fenerbahce midfielder Dusan Tadic will captain the squad. The 35-year-old playmaker will be joined by Al-Hilal forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia's record goalscorer, who netted five times during the qualifiers.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is another player who could have a big impact on Serbia's progress at the finals, having scored 16 goals in 33 outings in Serie A. Although they have participated in four of the last five World Cups, Serbia have not qualified for the European Championship since 2000 when they competed as Former Republic of Yugoslavia and finished as quarter-finalists.

Serbia, who finished second in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, will face England, Denmark and Slovenia in Group C at the finals. Serbia squad:

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinkovic Savic (Torino), Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca) Defenders: Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Uros Spajic (Red Star Belgrade), Nemanja Stojic (TSC Backa Topola)

Midfielders: Sasa Lukic (Fulham), Nemanja Gudelj (Seviila)Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Torino), Srdan Mijailovic (Red Star Belgrade), Sergej Milenkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal), Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Lazar Samardzic (Udinese), Vejko Birmancevic (Sparta Prague), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos), Mijat Gacinovic (AEK Athens) Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Luka Jovic (AC Milan), Petar Ratkov (RB Salzburg)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)