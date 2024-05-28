Highlights and Victories: Day 3 at French Open
On Day 3 of the French Open, notable victories included Casper Ruud defeating Felipe Alves, Zheng Qinwen overcoming Alize Cornet, and Elena Rybakina beating Greet Minnen. Matches were delayed due to rain. This day also marked Cornet's final appearance at Roland Garros.
Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 1404 RUUD DEFEATS ALVES
Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud, a finalist at the last two editions of the French Open, beat Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves 6-3 6-4 6-3 to reach the second round, while matches on the outer courts as well as on Court Simonne-Mathieu were delayed due to rain. 1130 ZHENG EASES PAST CORNET
Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen beat crowd favourite Alize Cornet 6-2 6-1, in the Frenchwoman's 20th and final appearance at Roland Garros, to go through the second round. 1023 RYBAKINA BEATS MINNEN
Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina beat Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3, overcoming a late fightback to ease through to the second round. PLAY UNDERWAY AT 0910 GMT
Play began amid drizzle at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°Fahrenheit). READ MORE:
Zheng sends Cornet into retirement with French Open thumping Nadal would have beat most players with level against Zverev, says Wilander
Rybakina eases past
Minnen into French Open second round Djokovic doubters await as title defence begins at Roland Garros
Paris darling Nadal exits French Open in farewell-like defeat Nadal says Olympics main goal after early Roland Garros defeat
Nadal goes down fighting against Zverev in earliest French Open exit Gauff outclasses qualifier Avdeeva
Tsitsipas eases into French Open second round Clinical Swiatek crushes qualifier Jeanjean to start French Open defence
Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win Jabeur cruises past wildcard Vickery into French Open second round
Sinner eases past Eubanks to reach French Open second round Alcaraz eases injury fears with dominant Roland Garros display, Osaka battles on
Garcia, Gasquet delight French fans after Humbert crashes Wawrinka sends Murray packing in French Open first round
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
French Open: Elena Rybakina perfectly dominates Greet Minnen to reach second round
Zheng Qinwen's Dominant Win Sends Alize Cornet Into Retirement at French Open
Elena Rybakina's Dominant French Open Comeback: Triumph Over Minnen
Zheng Qinwen Ends Alize Cornet's Career at French Open
"Like to be remembered as genuine player": Alize Cornet embraces retirement after French Open 2024 exit