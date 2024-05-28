Left Menu

Casper Ruud Advances Confidently in French Open Quest

Two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud advanced past Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves in straight sets. Fresh off a Geneva win, the world number seven showcased his dominance on Paris clay, serving close to 90% first serves and sealing his victory in under two hours.

Two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud eased past Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves in straight sets on Tuesday as he launched a renewed bid for a maiden title in Paris. Fresh from his win in Geneva last week the world number seven and three-time Grand Slam finalist looked confident on the Paris clay, serving close to 90% first serves.

Ruud, a losing finalist in the previous two editions of the French Open, earned three break points at 3-2 and more on the Brazilian's next service game before snatching a break on his seventh opportunity to go 5-3 up and bag the first set. Alves had matched Ruud's power game for about an hour but gradually the mistakes piled up as Ruud did not give a single break point away in the entire second set.

Another early break in the third saw Ruud firmly in the driving seat and the 25-year-old sealed his 6-3 6-4 6-3 win in just under two hours.

