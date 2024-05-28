Left Menu

Thrilling Starts and Early Exits: French Open Day 3 Highlights

Day 3 of the French Open saw thrilling matches and some unexpected twists. Top seeds like Aryna Sabalenka, Casper Ruud, and Alex de Minaur cruised to victories, while local favorites faced early exits. Despite rain delays, players showcased their skills with impressive performances, setting the stage for an exciting tournament ahead.

AI Generated Representative Image

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 1611 KASATKINA BEATS FRECH

Russian 10th seed Daria Kasatkina beat Magdalena Frech 7-5 6-1 in the first round. 1600 DE MINAUR ROUTS MICHELSEN

Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur beat Alex Michelsen 6-1 6-0 6-2 to reach the second round. 1535 SABALENKA BREEZES PAST ANDREEVA

Two-times Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Erika Andreeva 6-1 6-2 in the first round, as matches on Court Simonne-Mathieu and the outer courts started late after rain. 1413 ETCHEVERRY BEATS LOCAL FAVOURITE CAZAUX

Last year's quarter-finalist Tomas Etcheverry beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4 to reach the second round. 1404 RUUD DEFEATS ALVES

Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud, French Open runner-up in the last two years, beat Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves 6-3 6-4 6-3 to reach the second round, while matches on the outer courts as well as on Court Simonne-Mathieu were delayed due to rain. 1130 ZHENG EASES PAST CORNET

Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen beat crowd favourite Alize Cornet 6-2 6-1, in the Frenchwoman's 20th and final appearance at Roland Garros, to go through to the second round. 1023 RYBAKINA BEATS MINNEN

Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina beat Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3, overcoming a late fightback to ease through to the second round. PLAY UNDERWAY AT 0910 GMT

Play began amid drizzle at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 15 degrees Celsius. READ MORE:

Sabalenka mows down teenager Andreeva in French Open first round Two-time finalist Ruud makes winning start in quest for French Open title

Zheng sends Cornet into retirement with French Open thumping Nadal would have beat most players with level against Zverev, says Wilander

Rybakina eases past Minnen into French Open second round Djokovic doubters await as title defence begins at Roland Garros

Paris darling Nadal exits French Open in farewell-like defeat Nadal says Olympics main goal after early Roland Garros defeat

Nadal goes down fighting against Zverev in earliest French Open exit Gauff outclasses qualifier Avdeeva

Tsitsipas eases into French Open second round Clinical Swiatek crushes qualifier Jeanjean to start French Open defence

Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win Jabeur cruises past wildcard Vickery into French Open second round

Sinner eases past Eubanks to reach French Open second round Alcaraz eases injury fears with dominant Roland Garros display, Osaka battles on

Garcia, Gasquet delight French fans after Humbert crashes Wawrinka sends Murray packing in French Open first round

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

