Left Menu

India Gears Up for ISSF World Cup in Munich

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a 23-member squad for the ISSF World Cup in Munich, running from May 31 to June 8. The team includes top shooters from the Olympic Selection Trials. Post-Munich, the squad will attend a camp in France before preparing for the Olympics in Paris.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:48 IST
India Gears Up for ISSF World Cup in Munich
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Munich, to be held from May 31 to June 8. The top three shooters recently seen in action during the Olympic Selection Trials are part of the squad. India will participate in all the 10 Olympic events.

Speaking before the departure of the squad, NRAI senior vice president Kalikesh Narayan Sing Deo, said, ''Some shooters had some obvious queries about the programme, given it is in the lead up to the Olympics, but we had a word with all them and convinced them of the importance of shooting at the Munich World Cup and camp in France thereafter.'' The team, after competing at Munich World Cup, will proceed to a camp in France before heading back for a two-week break at home. They will then assemble for a camp in Bhopal, before departing for the Olympic Games in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024