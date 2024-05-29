Left Menu

Al Hilal Extends Manager Jorge Jesus' Contract After Undefeated Season

Al Hilal has extended the contract of manager Jorge Jesus for an additional year after an undefeated season. The Portuguese manager led the team to both the league and Super Cup titles. Jesus, who previously managed Al Hilal between 2018 and 2019, will aim for more silverware in the upcoming Saudi Cup final.

Al Hilal have extended the contract of manager Jorge Jesus by one year, the Saudi Pro League champions announced on Tuesday. In his second stint at the helm of the Saudi giants, which began last year, the Portuguese led the team to win the league title without a single defeat, scoring 101 goals and conceding 23 times.

The 69-year-old, who was in charge of Al Hilal between 2018 and 2019, also steered the AFC Champions League semi-finalists to win the Super Cup by beating Al Ittihad in April. They can add to their silverware when they take on Al Nasr in the Saudi Cup final on Friday. (Reporting Mohamed Yosri, Writing by Taha Mohamed; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

