MotoGP Indian Grand Prix Postponed to 2025

MotoGP's Indian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to operational considerations, series organisers said on Wednesday, adding that the event would instead return in an earlier slot in the 2025 calendar. Last year's inaugural race at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida took place in hot and humid conditions in September and was shortened by three laps after MotoGP riders asked for race distances to be adjusted.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Indian Grand Prix will not take place in 2024, with MotoGP postponing its return to the country to early 2025 due to operational considerations," MotoGP said in a statement. "Following advice from the Government of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues its long-term commitment to MotoGP, the sport will return to Buddh International Circuit in March 2025, when weather conditions are expected to be optimal for spectators and riders alike."

The Indian Grand Prix is the third race to have been postponed this season, with Kazakhstan's Grand Prix pushed back due to severe weather and flooding across central Asia, while Argentina's Grand Prix was scrapped due to an economic crisis.

