Drama Unfolds at Day 4 of French Open 2023

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday (times GMT): 2140 SINNER MARCHES ON

World number two Jannik Sinner progressed into the third round after beating French veteran Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-2 6-4. 1840 GAUFF BEATS ZIDANSEK

U.S. Open champion and third seed Coco Gauff beat Tamara Zidansek 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round. 1833 SWIATEK KNOCKS OUT OSAKA

Defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek edged fellow four-times grand slam winner Naomi Osaka 7-6(1) 1-6 7-5 to reach the third round. 1630 RUBLEV BEATS MARTINEZ

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round. 1513 MATCHES IN COURTS WITHOUT ROOF CANCELLED DUE TO RAIN

"Due to the poor weather conditions, all remaining matches scheduled to take place today on Simonne-Mathieu Court and the outside courts have been cancelled," the organisers said. 1507 ALCARAZ REACHES THIRD ROUND

Wimbledon champion and third seed Carlos Alcaraz continued his winning run, beating qualifier Jesper De Jong 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-2 in the second round. "In this kind of tournament every player can (put) you in trouble," Alcaraz said. "The ranking doesn't matter... (De Jong) showed he has it... he's going to break into the (top) 100."

1404 JABEUR BEATS OSORIO Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur bounced back from a second-set scare to beat Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-3 1-6 6-3 and reach the third round.

1154 TSITSIPAS OVERCOMES UNDERDOG ALTMAIER Former French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas beat German Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-2 6-7(2) 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in two hours and 43 minutes.

"It's all about figuring it out. I was down on the score but I didn't give up," the Greek said about coming from a break down in the fourth set. "The way I've come back before inspired me here. The atmosphere here was the cherry on the cake." 1135 KENIN BREEZES PAST GARCIA

Former Australian Open Champion and French Open finalist Sofia Kenin breezed into the third round with a convincing 6-3 6-3 victory over home hope Caroline Garcia. "Yes, I am super happy, it means a lot that I won today, Garcia is an amazing player. I am sorry for winning," the American said. "I am putting in the hard work and it's paying off, merci."

Rain has suspended play on the outside courts with the delay for extended by an additional hour. American Brandon Nakashima held a narrow lead of 6-5 against Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz on Court Simonne-Mathieu before play was interrupted due to weather conditions.

PLAY UNDER WAY AT 0912 GMT Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 16 degrees Celsius (60.8°F).

