Left Menu

Vahine Fierro Shines at Shisheido Tahiti Pro, Eyes Olympic Gold

Local wildcard Vahine Fierro triumphed at the Shisheido Tahiti Pro, signaling her potential for Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games. Competing in formidable surf at Teahupo'o, she outperformed top contenders, displaying resilience and skill. Fierro's victory marks a significant moment in her surfing career.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 03:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 03:39 IST
Vahine Fierro Shines at Shisheido Tahiti Pro, Eyes Olympic Gold

Local wildcard Vahine Fierro won the Shisheido Tahiti Pro in pumping surf at her home break of Teahupo'o on Wednesday, establishing herself as favourite for Olympic gold when the Paris 2024 Games kicks off at the same venue in two months. Fierro, who is not on the top-tier world championship tour but has qualified to represent France at the Olympics, was unstoppable in the heaving tubes as waves reached heights of four to five metres on finals day.

Fierro easily won a lopsided quarter-final against Australian charger Molly Picklum and then squeaked through one of the heats of the year against Brazilian Olympian Tatitana Weston-Webb. The lead changed several times as both women threw themselves over the ledge on the powerful waves, scoring deep barrels in between some heavy wipeouts. Weston-Webb looked to have done enough with a perfect 10-point ride late in the heat but, with seconds remaining, Fierro got a long tube and secured the win.

In the final against Costa Rican Olympic surfer and current world No 1 Brisa Hennessy, Fierro again caught the biggest and best waves, finishing with a 15.17 total out of 20 to claim the title. "My body is so sore, I gave it my all, I ate it so many times," an elated Fierro said after her win. "It's just insane, thank you Teahupo'o."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
3
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024