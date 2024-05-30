Indian Junior Hockey Teams Shine in Europe Tour Finals

India concluded their junior hockey teams' tour of Europe with a gritty shootout win over Germany by the men's side, while the women were held to a 2-2 draw by Orange Rood club here.

The men's team won 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in the regulation time in their match at the Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push here on Wednesday.

Gurjot Singh, Dilraj Singh, and Manmeet Singh scored one each in the shoot-out after Mukesh Toppo struck off a rebound from a penalty corner in the 33rd minute.

The Indian Colts held their lead in regulation time until Germany equalised four minutes into the fourth quarter, adding excitement to the game.

Despite both teams' efforts to take the lead, the score remained unchanged, leading to a penalty shootout.

This was the men's team's second win from five matches of the tour, having beaten Belgium 4-2 (2-2) on penalties in their opening game at Antwerp on May 20.

They also suffered three losses -- against Belgium (2-3), Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push (4-5) and Germany (2-3).

The women's team registered two wins, two losses and a solitary draw against Orange Rood on Wednesday.

They played a quiet first quarter against Oranje Rood and Sanjana Horo (18') broke the deadlock for India.

Oranje Rood responded well, earning two penalty corners but the Indian defence held firm, ending the first half 1-0.

Oranje Rood took the initiative in the third quarter and earned three penalty corners and scored twice to take a 2-1 lead.

But India levelled the score in the last quarter when Anisha Sahu (58') scored in the final moments.

The visitors earlier defeated Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push (2-0), Belgium 4-2 (2-2), and conceded defeats against Belgium 2-3, Germany (0-1), 4-6, 1 draw (Orange Rood 2-2).

