Rwanda Rugby Union holds Coaching Course for Rugby Sevens

Rwanda Rugby Union, in partnership with Rugby Africa and World Rugby, recently held a Coaching Course for Rugby Sevens, facilitated by renowned World Rugby Educator Robert Bwali. The two-day event, conducted from May 23rd to May 24th, 2024, was attended by ten coaches, including Rugby Development Officers, club coaches, and the Technical Director, all holding Level One coaching certifications. The course aimed to enhance their expertise in coaching Rugby Sevens.

The coaching course took place at the Kigali View Hotel in Nyarugenge district. The first day focused primarily on classroom activities and discussions, covering essential topics such as the aims and values of Rugby Sevens, game format, principles of play, coachable components, functional roles, and key factor analysis.

Day two was dedicated to practical coaching tasks. Sessions included reviewing individual and team profiling, devising game plans, maintaining coaching diaries, and engaging in practical coaching assignments. These activities were designed to reinforce learning and skill application. The day concluded with coaching assessments and the initiation of transcript completion.

Participants praised the effective methodology employed by the trainer and expressed their eagerness to apply the newfound knowledge in their coaching endeavors. The closing ceremony, attended by Florent Habyarimana, a representative from the Ministry of Sports, and Kamanda Tharcisse, President of Rwanda Rugby Federation, highlighted the significance of the initiative.

President Tharcisse emphasized the transformative impact of the course, noting that it elevated the coaches' capabilities to effectively train the national Rugby Sevens team. He also mentioned that Rwanda previously lacked individuals with Level Two coaching qualifications for Rugby Sevens, expressing hope that this course would enhance the sustainability of the game.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Habyarimana encouraged the coaches to diligently apply their new expertise, assuring continued support from the ministry for their future endeavors. Certificates of Participation were awarded, marking the conclusion of the event. Successful completion of assigned tasks will lead to the issuance of Level Two coaching certificates for Rugby Sevens by World Rugby.

Additionally, Robert Bwali continued his engagement with the Rwanda Rugby Union by conducting a Union Review session at the Office of Rwanda Rugby Federation on Saturday. On Sunday, he attended the interschools Sevens Kagame Cup at Byimana playground in Ruhango district, offering valuable feedback and guidance to coaches and referees. Concluding the weekend, on Monday, Mr. Bwali and Rwanda Rugby Federation CEO Donatien Ufitimfura visited the Executive Director of Rwanda National Olympic Solidarity Committee, Jean Claude Rugigana, to explore potential avenues for further training collaboration with Rwanda Rugby Union.