Left Menu

Inconsistent India Falters Against Great Britain in FIH Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team faced a setback with a 1-3 loss against Great Britain in the London leg of the FIH Pro League, following their stunning 3-0 win over Germany. Despite earning eight penalty corners, India couldn't convert them into goals, with Abhishek scoring the lone goal for India.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 20:03 IST
Inconsistent India Falters Against Great Britain in FIH Pro League
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An inconsistent Indian men's hockey team fell 1-3 to hosts Great Britain in the second match of the London leg of the FIH Pro League. This comes after the Harmanpreet-led side stunned world champions Germany 3-0 just a day earlier.

Great Britain's Bandurak Nicholas scored a brace early in the game, while Calnan Will struck the third goal in the 47th minute. Abhishek was the sole goal-scorer for India, netting a field effort in the 35th minute.

Despite earning eight penalty corners, India couldn't score from them, while GBR failed to convert any of their five opportunities. Ranked third in the FIH chart, India has to quickly regain its form as it prepares to face Germany on June 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024