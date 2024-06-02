Inconsistent India Falters Against Great Britain in FIH Pro League

An inconsistent Indian men's hockey team fell 1-3 to hosts Great Britain in the second match of the London leg of the FIH Pro League. This comes after the Harmanpreet-led side stunned world champions Germany 3-0 just a day earlier.

Great Britain's Bandurak Nicholas scored a brace early in the game, while Calnan Will struck the third goal in the 47th minute. Abhishek was the sole goal-scorer for India, netting a field effort in the 35th minute.

Despite earning eight penalty corners, India couldn't score from them, while GBR failed to convert any of their five opportunities. Ranked third in the FIH chart, India has to quickly regain its form as it prepares to face Germany on June 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)