Scintillating Wins Mark Inaugural Global Boxing Series

In a remarkable display of skill, Delhi state champion Parul Adhikari and Pushpendra Rathi emerged victorious in the women's and men's light weight categories at the inaugural Global Boxing Series.

Adhikari leveraged her exceptional reach and quick left-right combinations to secure a split-decision victory against Muskan Srivastava. Rathi, on the other hand, delivered a Technical Knockout (TKO) to defeat Jayanth Gunji on Saturday.

Other highlights of the event included Maharashtra's Malhar Bhosale and Pradish A, who both notched TKO wins against Tensubam Meitei of Manipur and Rajkumar Wagh, respectively. Hyderabad's Suresh Pasham knocked out Mukesh NK in Round 3 of the Welter Weight category, while Tamil Nadu's Hashir claimed a unanimous decision victory over Samuel Harijana in the super bantamweight division.

The series was promoted by Devraj Das in collaboration with Salil Acharya, a radio jockey renowned for being a host and anchor.

