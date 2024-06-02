Pranavi Urs Shines in LET Debut Despite Narrow Miss

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs came tantalisingly close to her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title before a late double bogey thwarted her dreams, leading to a Tied-third finish at the Dormy Open in Helsingborg.

In her first LET season, the 21-year-old battled back impressively with a birdie-birdie finish, ending with a 10-under total despite a setback on the Par-4 16th. This marks her best-ever finish on the LET and places her alongside fellow Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, who've also made their mark on the tour.

It was a noteworthy week for Indian golfers overall: Tvesa Malik shot a final round of 68 to finish Tied-10th, while Paris Olympics-bound Diksha Dagar carded a 69, securing Tied-13th. Pranavi, once leading at 10-under and bogey-free until the 16th, required an eagle on the 18th to enter a playoff but could only secure a birdie. Pranavi, who won the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Order of Merit in 2022, continues to impress in her debut LET season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)