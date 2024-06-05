England Faces DLS Woes as Rain Halts T20 World Cup Opener Against Scotland

England's T20 World Cup opener against Scotland was marred by rain interruptions at the Kensington Oval, reducing the match to a 10-overs-per-side affair. The revised target of 109 according to the DLS method posed a challenge for England.

Scotland, placed strongly at 51 for no loss before the interruption, ended their innings at 90 for no loss. Michael Jones top-scored with an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes. George Munsey supported with 41 not out off 31 balls, including four fours and two sixes. A notable moment came when Mark Wood's breakthrough was annulled due to overstepping, adding to England's woes.

The game faced its second interruption with Scotland at 51 for no loss in 6.2 overs, further delaying play. Earlier, rain had caused a 20-minute delay right after the toss due to a damp spot on the pitch.

