England Faces DLS Woes as Rain Halts T20 World Cup Opener Against Scotland

England faced a revised target of 109 due to DLS method after multiple rain interruptions during their T20 World Cup match against Scotland. Despite Scotland's strong stance with 51 for no loss, rain truncated the match to 10 overs per side. Scotland ended at 90 for no loss, but DLS revised England’s target.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:38 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Barbados

England's T20 World Cup opener against Scotland was marred by rain interruptions at the Kensington Oval, reducing the match to a 10-overs-per-side affair. The revised target of 109 according to the DLS method posed a challenge for England.

Scotland, placed strongly at 51 for no loss before the interruption, ended their innings at 90 for no loss. Michael Jones top-scored with an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes. George Munsey supported with 41 not out off 31 balls, including four fours and two sixes. A notable moment came when Mark Wood's breakthrough was annulled due to overstepping, adding to England's woes.

The game faced its second interruption with Scotland at 51 for no loss in 6.2 overs, further delaying play. Earlier, rain had caused a 20-minute delay right after the toss due to a damp spot on the pitch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

