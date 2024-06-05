Left Menu

Vincenzo Italiano Takes Helm at Bologna After Fiorentina Exit

Bologna has appointed Vincenzo Italiano as their new manager, replacing Thiago Motta. Italiano resigned from Fiorentina after leading them to European football and three cup finals. At Bologna, he will experience managing in the Champions League for the first time. Motta is expected to join Juventus.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:02 IST
Vincenzo Italiano Takes Helm at Bologna After Fiorentina Exit

Bologna have appointed former Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano as their manager to replace Thiago Motta, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italiano, who announced his resignation as Fiorentina boss on Sunday after their final game of the season, has signed a two-year contract with Bologna, replacing Motta who did not renew his contract at the end of the season.

The 46-year-old joined Fiorentina in 2021 having managed Spezia who he guided to promotion to Serie A. He took Fiorentina back to European football after a five-year absence in his first season in charge and led them to three cup finals. Last season ended in another disappointment, however, as Italiano's side lost the Europa Conference League final for the second successive season.

He will get his first taste of managing a team in the Champions League at Bologna, who finished fifth in Serie A under Motta to qualify for Europe's most prestigious club competition for the first time. Motta is expected to take charge of Juventus, Italian media reported, in replace of Massimiliano Allegri who was sacked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024