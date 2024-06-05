Left Menu

India's Pace Attack Dominates Ireland in T20 World Cup Opener

India’s pace quartet, led by Hardik Pandya, showcased a dominant performance, bowling out Ireland for just 96 runs in the T20 World Cup Group A match. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision to bowl first was supported by commendable efforts from Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

Updated: 05-06-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:32 IST
Hardik Pandya

In a commanding display of bowling, India's pace quartet, spearheaded by Hardik Pandya, dismantled Ireland's batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 96 runs in their Group A T20 World Cup clash on Wednesday. Pandya led the charge with impressive figures of 3/27.

Arshdeep Singh provided valuable support by taking 2/33, while Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance of 2/6 crippled the Irish batsmen. This collective effort came after captain Rohit Sharma's tactical decision to bowl first, which paid off handsomely in their tournament opener.

Brief scores saw Ireland struggling at 96 all out in just 16 overs, underscoring India's dominant start in the competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

